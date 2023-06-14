ANGRY Mallorcans have complained about three tourists walking around half-naked in Calvia (Mallorca).

A residents’ association fed up with mass tourism in the municipality has expressed its indignation after a photo of three women just wearing a thong was posted online.

The group of visitors were spotted wearing tiny bikinis while walking at a busy shopping street.

A current regulation of the municipality of Calvia prohibits walking naked or half-naked in the street.

“It is forbidden to walk like that around town,” a local said, while another described the scene as ‘disastrous,’ adding that they ‘don’t deserve this kind of tourism’.

However, there were also comments supporting the outfit.

“There is nothing wrong with the human body. Those criticising have an inferiority complex,” a resident posted.

