AS Thor he may be able to smite his foes with lightning and tank a blast from a neutron star.

But in real life, actor Chris Hemsworth cannot remember even a basic Spanish sentence.

For the Hollywood hunk, 39, was caught having scrawled ‘Estoy muy feliz de estar en España’ on the palm of his hand while at a Madrid promo of his new movie Extraction 2.

It translates as ‘I’m very happy to be in Spain.’

Chris Hemsworth shows his cheat sheet scribbled on the palm of his hand to the press at a promo for his new movie Extraction 2. Credit: Instagram Chris Hemsworth

And this in spite of the fact that he has been married to Spanish model Elsa Pataky since 2010.

But he did sheepishly acknowledge it, writing on Instagram: “After years of coming to Spain and being asked ‘has my Spanish improved’ I can safely say it’s in the palm of my hand”.

