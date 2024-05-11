11 May, 2024 @ 12:03
Subscribe
Login
My Account
11 May, 2024 @ 10:10
···
1 min read

New tourism laws in Spain: The rules you must obey from TODAY to avoid fines of up to €1,500

by
Mallorca Magaluf
Magaluf, Mallorca, (Image Cordon Press)

A MAJOR holiday destination in Spain has introduced new laws against ‘excessive tourism’ which will see rule breakers fined up to €1,500 each.

The measures were approved yesterday after repeated complaints from locals of rowdy Brits and other visitors drinking ‘excessively’, particularly during the summer season.

The new measures are being applied on the Balearic Islands, including Mallorca and Ibiza.

It comes after the Decree Against Excessive Tourism was amended and approved this week.

READ MORE: Malaga WILL fill swimming pools this summer

Mallorca Magaluf
Magaluf, Mallorca, (Image Cordon Press)

The law is now called the Decree for Responsible Tourism and the Improvement of Tourist Areas.

Under the changes, it is now illegal for alcohol to be consumed in the street in particular areas, including in Palma de Mallorca, Calvia, Llucmajor and Sant Antoni de Ibiza.

Those caught breaking this rule will be fined between €500 and €1,500.

Meanwhile, boat parties can not be within one nautical mile (1.8km) of the areas included in the decree -even if they are just picking up or dropping off passengers.

Shops are also banned from selling alcohol between 9.30pm and 8am the next day. Any store that has alcohol on site must close entirely during these hours.

The new rules will remain in place until at least December 31, 2027.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact [email protected] or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

1 Comment

  1. Spain, and its Islands, is a beautiful country. Unfortunately it has become a place where some young Brits go to get drunk every night and cause excessive noise and disruption. l don’t blame the locals and govt for wanting to address this issue.
    people can have fun without getting blind drunk and causing a nuisance.

    Location : UK

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Must-visit: The six best places to enjoy Barcelona’s skyline – including views of Mallorca

Legendary singing star Sir Tom Jones to perform in Valencia this summer
Next Story

Legendary singing star Sir Tom Jones to perform in Valencia this Summer

Latest from Balearic Islands

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Catalunya elections: Who is most likely to win and how will it affect Spain? All you need to know ahead of tomorrow’s vote

CATALUNYA, Spain’s northeasternmost region, will head to the polls this
Legendary singing star Sir Tom Jones to perform in Valencia this summer

Legendary singing star Sir Tom Jones to perform in Valencia this Summer

SINGING legend Sir Tom Jones will be performing at the