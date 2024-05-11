Legendary singing star Sir Tom Jones to perform in Valencia this summer

SINGING legend Sir Tom Jones will be performing at the Valencia Bullring on Sunday June 23, starting at 10.00pm.

Sir Tom, 83, has wowed fans down the decades and a new generation in Britain has enjoyed him as a mentor on the UK version of The Voice.

A unique show is promised with his unmistakable voice mixed in with his charisma and magnetism plus his unmatched stage energy.

AGELESS TOM(Cordon Press image)

He rose to fame in the mid-sixties with a catalogue of hits including The Green Green Grass of Home, Delilah, Help Yourself, It’s Not Unusual, What’s New Pussycat, and Thunderball.

He fronted a TV show seen globally called ‘This is Tom Jones’ and worked with and became friends with some of the greatest performers ever, including Elvis Presley.

Down the years Tom has reinvented himself, recording with contemporary bands and extending his range of songs.

His career has been filled with numerous honours and accolades, led by his knighthood- bestowed on him by Queen Elizabeth II in 2006.

SIR TOM MEETS THE QUEEN, 2012(Cordon Press image)

Sir Tom has won multiple BRIT awards, a Silver Clef award, the prestigious Music Industry Trusts Award and a Hitmaker Award from the Music Hall of Fame.

He’s also popped up in films such as Tim Burton’s sci-spoof, Mars Attacks and on TV for Sky Arts in Playhouse Presents: King of The Teds for Sky Arts.

His 2021 album, Surrounded By Time, made him the oldest man to get the number one spot on the UK Official Albums Chart for an album of new songs.

Tickets for Sir Tom’s Valencia concert are now available through Ticketmaster and shortly at tickets.com