Must-visit: The six best places to enjoy Barcelona’s skyline – including views of Mallorca

WITH more than 12 million visitors last year, Barcelona’s tourism industry is going from strength to strength.

While attractions such as Sagrada Familia and La Rambla remain at the heart of any tourist itinerary, visitors should also take the opportunity to visit some of Barcelona’s best viewpoints.

Here are six locations that provide stunning views of the Catalan capital’s skyline – with some added bonuses, too.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I saw first hand how wonderfully Catalunya celebrates St George’s Day… I wish England would take a page out of their book!’

Parc Guell

Parc Guell is home to countless vantage points from where to view Barcelona. Copyright: Olive Press

This UNESCO World Heritage Site was designed by Barcelona’s master architect Antoni Gaudi, who also built the iconic Sagrada Familia.

Located on the city’s northern tip, this private park offers visitors a range of attractions, including beautiful nature, thriving biodiversity and fascinatingly unique structures including the Three Viaducts, the Three Crosses, Tiled Mosaics, the Porter’s Lodge and a long, winding bench that envelops the park’s main square.

The hilly geography of the park, and its position in the suburbs, provides stunning views of the city heading out to the Mediterranean sea.

The park is popular, so intrigued visitors should make sure to book tickets in advance which normally cost around €10.

Tibidabo

The coastline of Mallorca as seen from Tibidabo.

At 512 metres (1,680 ft.) elevation, Tibidabo is the tallest hill in the Serra de Collserola, the mountain range that surrounds the Barcelona metropolitan area.

At its summit lies the beautiful Sagrat Cor church which looks over the city.

Accessible by road or via the Tibidabo Funicular, the first transport system of its kind in Spain, the hilltop is also home to Tibidabo Amusement Park.

Lurking over the city, Tibidabo provides unparalleled views over Spain’s second largest city, with an added bonus.

Thanks to its elevation, lucky travellers may be able to spot the Mallorcan coastline hovering on the horizon on a clear day, especially at sunrise.

The Palau Nacional, Montjuic

The Palau Nacional on Montjuic Hill, and the views that accompany it. Copyright: Olive Press

Situated on Montjuic hill just south of Plaza Espanya, the Palau Nacional is a vast, imposing Renaissance-style building that was built for the 1929 International Exposicion.

Inside, the palace is home to the National Art Gallery of Catalunya, but it is outside, with remarkable views perfect for sunset, where the building really shines.

Just beyond the Palau Nacional lies the Olympic Stadium, used for events in 1992 and re-purposed recently as a temporary home for FC Barcelona whilst the Camp Nou is renovated, the Palau Sant Jordi, a popular music arena, Montjuic Castle which provides views over Barcelona port, and Sants, a pool converted into a bar which was the location of a recent Dua Lipa music video.

Barcelo Raval 360 Terrace Bar

Barcelona is home to limitless rooftop bars. Copyright: Olive Press

Barcelona’s rooftops are home to an array of fantastic bars, but this one may just be the best.

Located in the seedy, bohemian neighbourhood of El Raval, this hotel rooftop terrace is open to all, free-of-charge and comes with a fantastic 360-degree view overlooking the heart of Barcelona.

The rooftop terrace also includes a bar so you can have a tipple or two whilst savouring the brilliant views in the sunshine.

The Carmel Bunkers

The Carmel Bankers, formally built for war, have been converted into a prime sunset and city viewpoint. Credit: Cordon Press

Located at the top of Turo de la Rovira in the Carmel neighbourhood at a height of 262 metres, the Bunkers were installed as anti-aircraft warfare during the height of the Spanish Civil War with the intention of protecting Barcelona from fascist aerial bombardment.

Previously home to an illegal shanty town, the Bunkers have been transformed, with locals and tourists alike regularly coming to the area thanks to its prime position for sunset.

However, the place’s growing popularity has forced the local council to introduce restrictions on when visitors can visit.

Boat trip off Barcelona coast

Boat trips off the coast are popular with couples and large groups. Copyright: Olive Press

Barceloneta and Olympic port are home to hundreds of boats, large and small, which are available to hire for trips out to sea.

Accompanied by a private sailor, the reasonably-priced jaunts allow you to head out into the crystal-clear waters for a swim in the Med, or, depending on your preference, a sip of locally-sourced Cava whilst appreciating the sunset over the city.

Most boat trips move up and down the coast, allowing for fantastic views of Barcelona’s famous coastline, the old town including the Gothic Quarter, and larger buildings further afield which loom above the thousands of building-tops.