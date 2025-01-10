‘Wall of cars’ from deadly DANA in Valencia sparks outrage among locals and activists

HUNDREDS of cars destroyed in the Valencia floods have piled up on land owned by a scrap firm in Muro.

Residents and ecologists have been angered by the ‘wall of cars’ that appeared in an environmentally sensitive area close to the Agres river.

All of the cars have been brought in from Catarroja which suffered badly during October’s DANA.

‘WALL OF CARS’ IN MURO

The local branch of the Ecologists in Action campaign group has demanded the urgent removal of the vehicles that they say have been ‘illegally dumped’.

“Damaged cars pose a great environmental risk, since they contain liquids and other dangerous elements which pose a danger to nature and people,” it said.

The group argued that the appropriate storage area was a properly conditioned industrial zone.

Muro mayor, Vicent Molina, said that the scrapyard that owns the land has found a more suitable area to store the vehicles.

It is not known how long the process will take but Molina said the transfers will start on Monday.

He stated that cars from a previous storage area in Catarroja had been distributed around Valencia scrapyards so that the town could set up a temporary school building on the site.

Molina admitted that the Muro scrapyard that owned the field asked the council if it could be used because they could not find another space- a problem he says has now been sorted out with a more suitable location.

“We have been in in an unexpected situation due to the destruction caused by the flood that overwhelmed everyone,” he added.