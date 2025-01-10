Polish drug lord is caged in Murcia after making Spain’s Top 10 Most Wanted list

A POLISH fugitive named as one of Spain’s ’10 most wanted’ criminals has surrendered to police in Murcia because the added exposure put him under ‘severe’ pressure.

Marek Dawid Legiec, 32, had a European Arrest Warrant issued in his name by Polish authorities for running an international drug trafficking gang that had links to Germany and Spain.

Three years ago, the Policia Nacional received information that he could be hiding in Spain.

MOST WANTED LIST WITH LEGIEC TOP-LEFT

Legiec took many precautions to avoid being found, using bogus names and changing homes on numerous occasions.

After police drew a blank in their investigations, it was decided to feature the fugitive in a ’10 most wanted’ campaign with extensive publicity in the media and on social networks.

The unwelcome spotlight on Legiec forced him to voluntarily turn himself in at the El Carmen district police station in Murcia City.

The Pole admitted to officers that the ‘most wanted’ initiative had put him under severe pressure.

He added that his ability to move around had been compromised and that he was living in ‘unsustainable’ circumstances.