10 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
10 Jan, 2025 @ 15:46
··
1 min read

Polish drug lord is caged in Murcia after making Spain’s Top 10 Most Wanted list

by
Polish drug lord is caged in Murcia after making Spain's Top 10 Most Wanted list

A POLISH fugitive named as one of Spain’s ’10 most wanted’ criminals has surrendered to police in Murcia because the added exposure put him under ‘severe’ pressure.

Marek Dawid Legiec, 32, had a European Arrest Warrant issued in his name by Polish authorities for running an international drug trafficking gang that had links to Germany and Spain.

Three years ago, the Policia Nacional received information that he could be hiding in Spain.

READ MORE:

MOST WANTED LIST WITH LEGIEC TOP-LEFT

Legiec took many precautions to avoid being found, using bogus names and changing homes on numerous occasions.

After police drew a blank in their investigations, it was decided to feature the fugitive in a ’10 most wanted’ campaign with extensive publicity in the media and on social networks.

The unwelcome spotlight on Legiec forced him to voluntarily turn himself in at the El Carmen district police station in Murcia City.

The Pole admitted to officers that the ‘most wanted’ initiative had put him under severe pressure.

He added that his ability to move around had been compromised and that he was living in ‘unsustainable’ circumstances.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

'Wall of cars’ from deadly DANA in Valencia sparks outrage among locals and activists
Previous Story

‘Wall of cars’ from deadly DANA in Valencia sparks outrage among locals and activists

John George: Suspect is released on bail over murder of Belfast father-of-two in Alicante
Next Story

John George: Suspect is released on bail over murder of Belfast father-of-two in Alicante

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Signal Boosters and 5G: Are You Ready for the Next Communication Leap?

A couple of years ago, when 4G was just starting
John George: Suspect is released on bail over murder of Belfast father-of-two in Alicante

John George: Suspect is released on bail over murder of Belfast father-of-two in Alicante

A TORREVIEJA judge bailed a 32-year-old Czech man on Friday