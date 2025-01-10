10 Jan, 2025
10 Jan, 2025 @ 16:32
John George: Suspect is released on bail over murder of Belfast father-of-two in Alicante

by
JOHN GEORGE

A TORREVIEJA judge bailed a 32-year-old Czech man on Friday over his connection to the murder of Belfast father-of-two John George, whose body was found on a farm in Rojales, Alicante province.

The Czech national was detained shortly after the body’s discovery on Tuesday.

A source from the Valencian High Court said: “The judge is currently attributing to him a crime of homicide as an accomplice or by aiding and abetting the crime.”

The unnamed Czech will have to report to a court every 15 days and has had his passport withdrawn as well as being ordered not to leave Spain.

George’s family claim the killer was a drug trafficker- also from Northern Ireland- and that he has fled to Thailand.

John George was last heard from on December 14, when he made a ‘distressing’ phone call to his family after going to the Orihuela Costa for a holiday. 

His father, Billy, urged him to return home on a flight he had booked for four days later.

He was due to drive from Cabo Roig to Benidorm on December 14 but never arrived.

His family insisted early on that he was ‘lured’ to Spain before being shot to death by an acquaintance.

The alleged killer- according to John George’s family- is a drug trafficker with links to the paramilitary loyalist Ulster Defence Association.

Billy George has named six people on social media as suspects in the death of his son.

They include the detained Czech national and the man who flew to Thailand, as well as his girlfriend.

An autopsy confirmed that Mr. George had been shot dead.

His body was hidden among some trees on a lemon farm in Rojales- 25 kms away from Cabo Roig.

A witness in the case phoned his family saying that a person had admitted carrying out the killing and that one of the suspects had taken the gun to ‘clean it up’.

In the same call, the person said that at around 10pm on December 14, John George left his Cabo Roig apartment with another man, who returned home a few hours later with the weapon and confessed to having shot him.

