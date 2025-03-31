BREAKING NEWS: Five dead and four injured after mine explosion in Spain

FIVE people have died and four others have been injured following an explosion at a mine in Asturias, north-west Spain.

The accident happened at the Cerredo mine in Degaña, according to the Government Delegation in Asturias.

Reports suggest that a machine exploded in the mine where minerals were extracted to produce graphite.

CERREDO MINE ENTRANCE

There has been no official confirmation of what caused the blast.

Of the four injured, two suffered serious burns and one head injuries.

Two of the victims were taken to the Villablino Hospital in Leon.

There is no confirmation at the moment as to whether other people may be trapped.

The Asturias Emergency Coordination Centre received a call at 9.32am about an incident in the mine.

Rescue units from the fire brigade and Guardia Civil have been deployed to the site as well as sniffer dogs and a specialist mine rescue team.

Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez sent his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured.

“A heartfelt hug to the relatives of the fatal victims of the accident that occurred in a mine in Degaña,”

“ Thank you to the emergency services who are working on the rescue work,” Sanchez wrote on social media.