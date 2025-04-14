14 Apr, 2025
14 Apr, 2025 @ 08:15
Spending Semana Santa in Spain? This is how to wish locals a happy Easter in Spanish

by

THIS is how to wish Spaniards a Happy Easter if you’re spending Semana Santa in Spain. 

With Easter just around the corner, you may be wondering how you can wish your Spanish friends a Happy Easter. 

Lucky for you, the Olive Press has all the tips and tricks you need to enjoy Easter in Spain. 

Simply wishing someone a ‘Happy Easter’ couldn’t be easier. 

‘Pascua’ is the Spanish word for Easter so just say ‘Felices Pascuas’ to greet your nearest and dearest during Semana Santa. 

If you’d like to go a bit further, you could try: ‘¡Que tengas una Pascua llena de bendiciones!’, meaning ‘Have an Easter full of blessings!’. 

You may also say: ‘Que la alegría de la Pascua inunde tu hogar’, which translates to ‘May happiness fill your home!’

Many Spaniards return home to see family and friends, so you could also try: ‘Espero que disfrutes de la Pascua con tus seres queridos’, meaning ‘I hope you enjoy Easter with your loved ones.’ 

Easter Sunday is typically celebrated with a family meal and if you happen to bump into any of your Spanish friends, make sure to wish them a ‘¡Feliz Domingo de Resurrección!’ or ‘Happy Easter Sunday!’.

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

