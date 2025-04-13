Hit TV series ‘White Lotus’ recreated in the flesh at iconic Mallorca hotel – amid speculation that the fourth series is coming to the island 

THE luxurious Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor is offering guests an immersive experience inspired by HBO’s acclaimed series, ‘The White Lotus’.

From March 17 to May 14, the resort features an exclusive poolside retreat, the White Lotus Cabana, where visitors can enjoy a curated menu reflecting the show’s exotic locales.

This initiative allows fans to delve into the ambiance of the series while indulging in the resort’s renowned hospitality. ?

Adding to the intrigue, speculation is mounting that Mallorca may serve as the setting for the upcoming fourth season of The White Lotus.

It is no secret that every season of the show has been filmed at a Four Seasons Hotel, with the series previously showcasing opulent resorts in Hawaii, Sicily, and Thailand.

Will Mallorca be the next White Lotus paradise? (credit: @fsrmallorca)

While no official confirmation has been made, the prospect of Mallorca hosting the next season has generated considerable excitement among fans and industry observers.

Further fueling anticipation, actor Jason Isaacs, known for his role as Lucius Malfoy in the ‘Harry Potter’ series, recently attended a promotional event for The White Lotus in Mallorca.

His presence has intensified rumours about the island’s potential role in the series’ future.