Spain’s famous Easter processions kick off in Malaga’s Ronda amid the threat of rain

The opening of Holy Week 2025 was a big success in Ronda. Three processions took to the streets and nothing was marred by the predicted rain.

First off at 10:30 in the morning was El Pollinico, with its brilliant papal colours of yellow and white.

This is the procession whose statuary depicts Christ’s Triumphal Entry into Jerusalem. Luke’s gospel (19:36) tells us that the people spread their cloaks on the ground, so that Jesus’ donkey wouldn’t have to walk on dirt.

Matthew adds (21:8) that the multitude also spread palm fronds on the ground – hence ‘Palm Sunday’.

Biblical scholars say that this episode shows the humility of Jesus, choosing a donkey rather than a horse, and it also fulfils an Old Testament prophecy by Zechariah.

It enhances our sense of dread, because we are aware of the heavy irony: within days, this crowd will turn against Jesus, and he will die an agonising death.

The brotherhood which stages this procession is based in the church of San Antonio, in the Ronda neighbourhood of La Dehesa. Yesterday its two floats were accompanied by the bands Dulce Nombre de Jesús from Marchena and the Granatensis Musical Union.

Next to leave its home church was El Prendimiento, which set off from San Cristóbal at 5pm.

The scene depicted by this float is one of the more elaborate Easter enactments. Judas has betrayed Jesus, who is now being seized by two Roman soldiers.

Given that the Bible sets this scene on the Mount of Olives, the designers couldn’t resist adding a living olive tree to give the whole thing a touch of authenticity!

By the time the procession got back to San Cristóbal at 11pm, the participants had been marching (and carrying the float!) for six hours.

The two bands playing for the procession were Nuestra Señora de Gracia from Carmona and Arunda, Ronda’s very own brass band.

Finally, Padre Jesús y María de la Amargura took to the street at 7pm. This is the gypsies’ procession.

Ronda has a large and thriving gypsy population, well-known for its devotion to its Brotherhood.

The statue of Christ is unadorned.

The Virgin’s statue is the subject of much veneration. ‘Mary of the Bitterness’ is shown weeping, because the Mother of Jesus is said to have suffered enormously during her lifetime.

The gypsy women identify with her, seeing her as a symbol of their own unhappiness.

Not only are the two floats carried by gypsies, but when the procession ends a little after midnight, many gypsies gather outside the Santa María la Mayor church with guitars and tambourines, for an impromptu sing-song.

The bands yesterday were ‘La Unión’ of Montilla and ‘Maestro Paco Tenorio’ from Arriate.

Each procession makde its way to the Socorro Church, where a brief service took place before the return journey to their home parishes.



