Semana Santa off to a wet start in Spain: Storm Olivier brings yellow alerts to Malaga and Cadiz – and soaks the famous Easter processions

STORM Olivier has thrown early Easter processions across southern Spain into chaos, as rain and thunderstorms sweep through the region during the opening weekend of Semana Santa.

In towns across the Costa del Sol and Campo de Gibraltar, including Malaga, Algeciras, Tarifa, brotherhoods were forced to make last-minute changes, hurrying preparations under umbrellas as yellow weather warnings from Spain’s state forecaster Aemet remained in effect.

Saturday morning saw torrential rain soak the streets, with up to 15mm falling in just one hour in places.

In Tarifa, nearly 10mm were recorded in 24 hours, while San Roque and Jimena de la Frontera also saw significant downpours.

READ MORE: ‘Blood rain is coming to Spain’s Andalucia tomorrow’: Orange alerts for rain and strong winds to hit Cadiz and Malaga

Semana Santa has gotten off to a wet start

The weather led to delays in setting up seating, barriers and stages for the processions, leaving organisers scrambling.

Despite the gloomy start, conditions are expected to improve by mid-afternoon on Saturday, as clearer skies push in from the west.

READ MORE: Spain braces for another round of ‘blood rain’: These will be the affected areas – but will it miss the Costa del Sol?

Palm Sunday is likely to bring more classic springtime unpredictability, with intervals of sunshine and cloud — and the possibility of sharp showers around lunchtime.

In Algeciras, local brotherhoods including La Borriquita and El Huerto are still scheduled to leave in the late afternoon, while La Línea de la Concepción will also see processions head out from 5pm, weather permitting.

Precipitaciones horarias previstas para la tarde de hoy sábado por el "Rapid Refresh Update" (RUC) del Harmonie-Arome pic.twitter.com/q056SCRyIm — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) April 12, 2025

Further east, in Málaga, Saturday’s wet weather forced the famed traslado del El Cautivo to be carried out quickly, cutting out its traditional visit to bless the sick at the Civil Hospital.

Conditions are expected to improve there by Saturday evening, giving hope for Sunday morning’s Pollinica and other early processions.

But Monday and Tuesday remain high-risk days, especially in Algeciras, where the highly anticipated military procession featuring La Legion could be affected.

The famed soldiers from Ceuta’s Tercio Duque de Alba are due to begin their parade at 5.45pm on Monday along Avenida Fuerzas Armadas, but a 65% chance of rain could threaten the spectacle.

Cielos cubiertos en gran parte de Andalucía ahora mismo, con precipitaciones en algunas zonas como se aprecia en el producto PPI de la composición de radares. Alguna tormenta embebida pic.twitter.com/UShhQK3j4y — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) April 12, 2025

Tuesday evening sees a similar story, with a 60% chance of rain threatening to derail the Hermandad de Medinaceli’s procession, though organisers are holding out hope and will make a decision closer to the time.

The forecast finally begins to brighten from Wednesday onwards, when Aemet predicts more stable weather across much of Andalucía.

That would allow the most solemn and emotional days of Semana Santa — from La Madrugá to Good Friday and Easter Sunday — to go ahead as planned.

It’s a yearly gamble that thousands of cofrades (brotherhoods) and spectators have learned to live with: no matter how much rehearsal and planning goes into the Holy Week, the final word always belongs to the sky.