12 Apr, 2025
12 Apr, 2025 @ 09:30
Police kept busy with two big drug busts in Spain’s Sevilla

LAS TRES MIL PLANTATION


ELEVEN people have been arrested and two others investigated in two anti-drug operations carried out by the Policia Nacional in Sevilla.

The first was in the Las Tres Mil Viviendas neighbourhood, where they dismantled a “vertical garden” for growing marijuana spread throughout an entire building.

The second raid was carried out in an alleged medicinal cannabis association.

The so-called ‘Bragi’ operation, carried out Wednesday afternoon with around 100 officers, aimed to put an end to marijuana cultivation in homes located in the same building and illegally connected to electricity.

Officers established a security perimeter and carried out ten entries and searches.

All of the raids were carried out on homes in the same complex, allegedly related to marijuana cultivation and electricity fraud.

