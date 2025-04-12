‘Spain isn’t as cheap as you think anymore’: Brit goes from Benidorm to Marbella and is shocked at the price difference

A BRITISH expat in Benidorm has expelled the idea that Spain is always a cheap place to live.

He originally moved to the coastal town in search of sunshine, and a lower cost of living.

But on a recent trip to Marbella, @harrytokky revealed to his followers on TikTok that “Spain isn’t as cheap as you think.”

“In the last few days I’ve spent more money than I would probably spend in a whole month in Benidorm,” he said.

READ MORE: How the cost of living in Spain will rise in 2025: Price of electricity, transport, taxes and other essentials to surge

@harrytokky, a British expat living in Benidorm visited Marbella and was astounded by the prices.

“How crazy, honestly, living here, the prices are absolutely ridiculous for a meal in a restaurant.”

He had travelled to Puerto Banús, one of Costa del Sol’s most expensive places to live, and spent almost €150 when dining out at a Chinese restaurant.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s absolutely brilliant, but on the other hand, I could be in Benidorm and I could eat like three different meals at a Chinese restaurant for the same money,” he said.

“Everything is going up and up and up, so it’s not as cheap as you think. There are definitely many other places that are much cheaper. Is it worth it? Yes, 100%, but it’s very expensive.”

The streets of Puerto Banús are lined with branded stores like Gucci, Rolex and Louis Vuitton. In the nearby dock, are luxury yachts and shiny catamarans. One night’s accommodation in the port town will cost you a minimum of €100 and to rent a room in a shared house will cost you a minimum €800 each month.

READ MORE: