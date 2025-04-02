Gibraltar appoints Brit to top cop role: Welshman with experience in London street crime to take the reins on the Rock

GIBRALTAR’S newest Commissioner of Police will come from overseas after a selection process that was ‘fair, open and thorough.’

Owain Ceri Richards will become Commissioner of the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) on July 1, 2025, replacing Richard Ullger who is retiring after 37 years of service.

The announcement comes just a week before the inquiry looking into the controversial circumstances surrounding the retirement of one of Richards’ predecessors reconvenes to examine new evidence.

The Welshman will be following a prickly path that saw both previous CoP Ian McGrail forced to retire early in 2022 and incumbent Ullger face allegations of impropriety – of which he was cleared.

Richards has been hailed as a senior British police officer with extensive experience in community policing and tackling serious crime.

The appointment, announced today by Governor Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, follows an arduous search that assessed both internal RGP and external candidates.

Richards brings experience from both Dyfed-Powys Police in Wales and the Metropolitan Police in London, with expertise in community policing, serious crime investigation, and safeguarding vulnerable people.

Richards began his career in rural Wales in 1996, working in both uniformed and detective roles.

In 2015, he transferred to London, where he led teams addressing gang violence, knife crime, and child exploitation, later overseeing safeguarding across four boroughs.

As Chief Superintendent in Westminster from 2021, he focused on cultural change, crime performance, and partnerships.

In 2023, he became a Commander in the Met Police’s Executive Leadership Team, managing frontline policing across ten London boroughs and leading responses to organised smartphone crime and community tensions

Governor Bathurst said Richards would ‘bring a fresh approach to policing Gibraltar, leveraging the latest techniques’ while also drawing on the experience of existing RGP officers.

Gibraltar Police Authority Chair Peter Montegriffo KC welcomed the appointment, noting the high standard of all candidates who demonstrated ‘extensive experience and policing expertise.’

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo also praised the appointment, saying: “Our intention has been to get the best possible resource for the RGP at this time when policing is facing a number of new and complex challenges.”

The new Commissioner has been appointed for an initial four-year term.

Speaking about his new role, Richards said he was ‘deeply honoured’ to be appointed and pledged to focus on ‘strengthening community relationships, tackling crime, and ensuring the highest standards of service.’

“My focus will be on keeping Gibraltar safe for all who live, work and visit here,” he added.