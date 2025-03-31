31 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
[ubermenu config_id="main" menu="66089"]
31 Mar, 2025 @ 19:00
·
1 min read

Gibraltar black out caused by ‘high voltage cable failure’: LNG terminal problems and damage by contractor preliminarily ruled out 

by

RESIDENTS in several areas of Gibraltar spent Saturday night in darkness following a power outage that affected the upper town and eastern beaches for up to six hours.

The Gibraltar Electricity Authority (GEA) has confirmed that a high voltage cable fault disrupted power to the upper town, Catalan Bay, Sandy Bay, Hassans Centenary Terraces and Beach View Terraces beginning around 10.30pm on March 29.

Initial reports suggested the outage might have been caused by problems with the gas supply from the LNG Terminal, but GEA officials stressed that ‘at no point was there an issue with the LNG Terminal which could have resulted in any unsafe situation or in the venting of natural gas.’

READ MORE: Spain-Gibraltar border town is demanding a shuttle bus to its own train station located 30 minutes drive away

Gibraltar’s Liquified Natural Gas terminal

Teams of engineers were quickly deployed to affected substations to locate and isolate the fault. 

The authority has stated that preliminary investigations point to cable failure rather than damage caused by a contractor, though further detailed investigation is still pending.

Power was restored to the upper town around midnight, while Hassans Centenary Terraces and Beach View Terraces had electricity back shortly after 12.30am.

READ MORE: ‘Unfair treatment’ furore: Gibraltar women’s football team head coach ‘forced one player to give up other sports and still didn’t pick her’

Residents of Catalan Bay and Sandy Bay had a longer wait, with their power only being restored around 4.45am after engineers traced the problem to a section of cable running from Eastern Beach to the old Caleta Palace Hotel site.

Under the supervision of the GEA’s Chief Executive Officer, technicians had to reconfigure high voltage circuits to safely restore power to all affected areas.

GEA has apologised to affected residents for the inconvenience caused during the overnight outage.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

‘My Airpods were stolen by a worker at Malaga airport – now I track my thief’s life and daily movements through Find My iPhone but I’m helpless to catch them’

Next Story

WATCH: High-speed boat chase in Gibraltar: One suspected petrol smuggler arrested but his accomplices make dramatic escape

Latest from Gibraltar

Go toTop