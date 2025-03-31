WATCH: High-speed boat chase in Gibraltar: One suspected petrol smuggler arrested but his accomplices make dramatic escape

GIBRALTAR Customs officers arrested a suspected fuel smuggler following a dramatic high-speed chase near Catalan Bay late on Friday night.

The suspect was found hiding in the Catalan Bay reclamation area shortly before midnight on March 28, wearing waterproof clothing and smelling strongly of petrol.

The man, who carried no identification, was apprehended by HM Customs Officers from the Outfield Station while trying to evade capture.

READ MORE: Spain-Gibraltar border town is demanding a shuttle bus to its own train station located 30 minutes drive away

The pursuit began at approximately 11.50pm when Windmill Hill Signal Station alerted patrol vessel HMC Searcher to a suspicious rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) spotted near the Catalan Bay reclamation area.

The customs vessel immediately responded, racing to the scene while alerting the Outfield Station to deploy additional officers to the area.

READ MORE: Panic in Gibraltar: Pupils ‘barricade themselves in their classrooms’ after group of ‘Spanish Youtubers’ enter school

By 11.58pm, HMC Searcher had tracked down the suspect vessel and initiated a high-speed pursuit with blue lights activated.

The RHIB, which was reportedly transporting a large shipment of petrol, managed to escape from British Gibraltar Territorial Waters and the clutches of the recently-upgraded customs vessel.

READ MORE: ‘Unfair treatment’ furore: Gibraltar women’s football team head coach ‘forced one player to give up other sports and still didn’t pick her’

Following his arrest, the suspect was taken to Four Corners station for a search before being handed over to the Royal Gibraltar Police for further investigation.

The incident highlights the effectiveness of HMC Searcher, which recently underwent a refit with new high-performance engines to improve its speed and operational capabilities.

These upgrades appear to be proving their worth in maintaining the security of Gibraltar’s waters.