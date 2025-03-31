31 Mar, 2025
31 Mar, 2025 @ 19:30
1 min read

WATCH: High-speed boat chase in Gibraltar: One suspected petrol smuggler arrested but his accomplices make dramatic escape

by

GIBRALTAR Customs officers arrested a suspected fuel smuggler following a dramatic high-speed chase near Catalan Bay late on Friday night.

The suspect was found hiding in the Catalan Bay reclamation area shortly before midnight on March 28, wearing waterproof clothing and smelling strongly of petrol. 

The man, who carried no identification, was apprehended by HM Customs Officers from the Outfield Station while trying to evade capture.

The pursuit began at approximately 11.50pm when Windmill Hill Signal Station alerted patrol vessel HMC Searcher to a suspicious rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) spotted near the Catalan Bay reclamation area. 

The customs vessel immediately responded, racing to the scene while alerting the Outfield Station to deploy additional officers to the area.

By 11.58pm, HMC Searcher had tracked down the suspect vessel and initiated a high-speed pursuit with blue lights activated. 

The RHIB, which was reportedly transporting a large shipment of petrol, managed to escape from British Gibraltar Territorial Waters and the clutches of the recently-upgraded customs vessel.

Following his arrest, the suspect was taken to Four Corners station for a search before being handed over to the Royal Gibraltar Police for further investigation.

The incident highlights the effectiveness of HMC Searcher, which recently underwent a refit with new high-performance engines to improve its speed and operational capabilities. 

These upgrades appear to be proving their worth in maintaining the security of Gibraltar’s waters.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

