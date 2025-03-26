26 Mar, 2025
26 Mar, 2025 @ 18:34
Panic in Gibraltar: Pupils ‘barricade themselves in their classrooms’ after group of ‘Spanish Youtubers’ reportedly enter school

by

A PANIC was sparked in Gibraltar this afternoon after reports came out that a group of ‘Spanish Youtubers’ had entered a school.

Worried parents received calls from their children saying they had ‘barricaded themselves into their classrooms’ after the alarm was raised of intruders armed with penknives.

The Royal Gibraltar Police called it a ‘minor incident’ and that the school and students were safe, but angry parents complained about a lack of communication from the school.

Westside School
Westside school

“Westside School was put on alert for a short period of time this afternoon as a precaution, following reports of trespassers in the building,” the Gibrlatar government said in a statement.

“Established protocols were put into place and the trespassers left shortly after.

“The RGP and the School’s Senior Leadership Team are confident that there are no concerns for the safety of pupils and staff as a result of this incident.

“All children were totally safe at all times and security arrangements worked effectively and properly.”

Despite being described as a ‘non-story’ to the Olive Press by police sources who said the intruders quickly left the premises, it has raised questions among parents about the security systems in place in Gibraltar’s schools.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

