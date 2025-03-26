Panic in Gibraltar: Pupils ‘barricade themselves in their classrooms’ after group of ‘Spanish Youtubers’ reportedly enter school

A PANIC was sparked in Gibraltar this afternoon after reports came out that a group of ‘Spanish Youtubers’ had entered a school.

Worried parents received calls from their children saying they had ‘barricaded themselves into their classrooms’ after the alarm was raised of intruders armed with penknives.

The Royal Gibraltar Police called it a ‘minor incident’ and that the school and students were safe, but angry parents complained about a lack of communication from the school.

Westside school

“Westside School was put on alert for a short period of time this afternoon as a precaution, following reports of trespassers in the building,” the Gibrlatar government said in a statement.

“Established protocols were put into place and the trespassers left shortly after.

“The RGP and the School’s Senior Leadership Team are confident that there are no concerns for the safety of pupils and staff as a result of this incident.

“All children were totally safe at all times and security arrangements worked effectively and properly.”

Despite being described as a ‘non-story’ to the Olive Press by police sources who said the intruders quickly left the premises, it has raised questions among parents about the security systems in place in Gibraltar’s schools.