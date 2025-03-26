Team of British officials in Gibraltar ‘merely routine and not a sign a treaty is imminent’ 

SOURCES on the Rock have moved to dampen speculation that the presence of a team of officials from the UK Foreign Office signals that a deal is imminent.

The chatter has been mounting in recent days that the signing of a long-awaited treaty between the UK and the EU over the status of Gibraltar could be sealed as soon as this week.

The latest reports in the Spanish press indicate that four officials from London met with high-ups of the Gibraltar government and the Chamber of Commerce – including president John Isola – two weeks ago to discuss ‘day-to-day trade relations with Spain.’

Spanish daily Europa Sur wrote that its sources ‘interpret the content discussed in the brief but intense tour of the Rock as a preamble to an agreement that will end customs controls at the border and revive major trade developments between the territory and the EU.’

READ MORE: Spain expresses ‘optimism’ over sealing a deal on Gibraltar but warns ‘pending issues’ must be resolved first

Speculation is mounting that a deal for Gibraltar is close

However, sources within the Chamber have told the Olive Press that while a delegation from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) did meet with Isola, the meetings are ‘nothing new’ and they have been taking place ‘virtually every month for the past year at least.’

As well as the most recent meeting, another delegation from the FCDO met with the Chamber in January.

Speculation has been mounting after Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and his team announced they are in London this week for what has been described as the ‘final round’ of talks.

READ MORE: Gibraltar’s naval shipyard aims to repair aircraft carriers and step up its ‘vital role in the UK’s maritime capabilities’

Also at the meeting were new faces in the form of European Commission Principal Adviser Clara Martinez Alberola and Spanish State Secretary for the EU Fernando Sampedro amid reports that the serious issues have been resolved and only a few technical ‘loose ends’ remained.

This belief has been underlined by the news that one of the most serious stumbling blocks, that the British MOD retain total autonomy over the military base in Gibraltar, has been resolved.

READ MORE: Spain’s disgraced ‘rogue officer’ has complaint over the Gibraltar border thrown out – but does this mark the end of his crusade?

Meanwhile, the mayor of San Roque, Juan Carlos Ruiz Boix, who is also Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in Spain’s Congress of Deputies, said that ‘only small details remain to reach an agreement.’

“We hope that this round of negotiations has been fruitful, in which the residents who have a working relationship with Giraltar end up enjoying the greatest fluidity and improved communication, so that the pensions received by Spanish workers with decades of work in Gibraltar are also balanced, and also to resolve other issues such as the Schengen Law, the Schengen Code, which in this case allows for controlled access in which our country continues to be responsible for the secure southern access to the European Union,” Ruiz added.