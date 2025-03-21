Gibraltar’s naval shipyard aims to repair aircraft carriers and step up its ‘vital role in the UK’s maritime capabilities’

GIBRALTAR’S shipyard is aiming to move up a tier by expanding its drydocks to accommodate modern aircraft carriers.

It was announced at the Defence Ship Repair event at the House of Commons this week that the Gibdock shipyard is looking for private investment to expand its dockyard, according to GBC.

Currently, Gibdock operates three dry docks, with the largest capable of handling Panamax-sized vessels approximately 294 metres long and 32.3 metres wide.

These dimensions aren’t wide enough to service the Royal Navy’s new flagship aircraft carriers, such as the Queen Elizabeth-class, which are about 39 metres in width (and 280 metres in length).

Gibdock’s three drydock berths are unable to accommodate modern aircraft carriers

“Full deployment of Gibdock would add 23% to UK Defence commercial dry docking capacity,” Gibdock said in a submission to the UK parliament.

“It would enable Gibdock’s modernisation and create a surge capacity for NATO’s Standing Naval Forces to maintain, repair, refuel and rearm all classes of naval assets – including the largest capital ships and most advanced submarines, as well as frigates and destroyers, both in training and operational / conflict scenarios.”

The facility also boasted of its ‘320 days a year of perfect outdoor working conditions’ and its role in monitoring of and countering the activities of the Russian Shadow Fleet.

A number of politicians and defence officials showered praise on Gibraltar’s shipyard, which ‘makes a fantastic, if somewhat underappreciated, contribution to [British] national security.’

“The Rock is a strategic hub and enables and supports our military operations across the Euro Atlantic, Africa, and the Middle East,” said Maria Eagle, Minister for Defence Procurement.

Gibdock’s shipyards are a vital contributor to the UK’s commercial dry docking capacity. Picture: Gibdock

Simon Gillett, CEO of UK engineering company Baleana which bought Gibdock in 2022, also extolled the important role the shipyard plays in the UK’s naval capacity.

According to Balaena, Gibdock has undergone ‘extensive improvements’ since its purchase, with state-of-the-art systems installed to increase productivity.

Last month, HMS Diamond, a Royal Navy T45 destroyer, docked in Gibraltar for repair and maintenance after operations protecting shipping in the Red Sea.

“Gibdock estimates that using Gibraltar saved months in UK mainland sailing and repair wait time,” the company stated. “Instead, she was able to go straight back to operations in the Red Sea in days.”

Currently, Gibraltar is hosting both Cardigan Bay, a Royal Fleet Auxiliary amphibious landing ship, and CSO Deep Blue, the world’s largest cable laying ship.