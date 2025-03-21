British expats face being denied entry into Spain under EU’s new Entry/Exit System – unless they show this document

THE UK embassy in Spain says it has received ‘new information’ that the old green residency certificate will not be valid for travellers using the EU’s Entry Exit System(EES).

However, the launch of the automated EES has been pushed back to early 2027.

The embassy in Madrid says that British nationals living in Spain must swap the green paper document for a TIE card.

TIE CARD ‘MOCK UP’

“Anyone attempting to enter Spain or another EU country with a green certificate will find that their document is not accepted as valid proof of residency, and they may be wrongly accused of overstaying in the EU,“ it stated.

“This could lead to them being denied entry and returned to the UK,“ the embassy continued.

It added that the only way for British residents to be exempt from registering with the EES and to guarantee their smooth entry into Spain is with a TIE card.

There is though substantially more breathing space for expats to make the switch as the introduction of the EES was delayed again this month.

Once fully operational, the EES will collect travellers’ biometric data, such as facial images and fingerprints, which appear on a Spanish TIE card.

The European Council said the system will allow EU member border security agencies to access international travellers’ data and travel history.

It lets them quickly see whether they are in compliance with an authorised period of stay in Schengen area countries including Spain.

“As a result, the EES will significantly reduce the likelihood of identity fraud and overstay, strengthening the security of the Schengen area,” the Council stated.