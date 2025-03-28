‘Unfair treatment’ furore: Gibraltar women’s football team head coach ‘forced one player to give up other sports and still didn’t pick her’

THE Gibraltar Football Association is in the spotlight once again after another player pulled out of the women’s team amid accusations of ‘unfair treatment’ and a ‘divided dressing room.’

Striker Reighann Olivero, 20, accused women’s coach Scott Wiseman of subjecting her to ‘unfair treatment and blatant double standards’ in her withdrawal letter that she published to social media.

The Olive Press understands that Olivero felt she was pressured to drop other sports and hobbies such as hockey in order to be picked for the women’s team, while other players were not.

Even when she did so, she was still dropped from the women’s squad, sources close to the situation have told this newspaper.

The Gibraltar women’s team is reportedly divided. Picture GFA

The GFA ignored the player’s complaints when made aware of her feelings and refused requests to meet with the player’s family, according to the same sources.

The issue is muddied by the fact that Olivero’s father, Janssen Olivero, was the women’s team coach until he was abruptly removed and replaced by Wiseman in 2023.

An open letter posted to team captain Shania Robba’s facebook page on the same day, signed by all but one of the 32 players in the women’s squad, called Olivero a ‘bitter ex-player’.

“The nature of sport and the harsh reality of not being picked or played should not be confused with false accusations of bullying,” the letter read.

One source told the Olive Press: “That’s what happens when you don’t invest in women’s football; players’ dads coach the team which then can lead to problems.”

“When Scott Wiseman took over there was a division in the dressing room.”

Gibraltar football team head coach Scott Wiseman is accused of targeting the children of his predecessor Janssen Olivero in the both the men’s and women’s team. Picture GFA

When men’s team coach Julio Ribas suddenly stepped down earlier this month, Wiseman was quickly appointed interim head coach.

For Gibraltar men’s competitive match against Montenegro this week, Wiseman did not name Reighann’s brother Jayce Olivero, who had been a regular under Ribas. The match ended 3-1 to Montenegro.

All eyes will now be looking to see if midfielder Tiffany Viagas, who was the only player not to sign the open letter supporting Wiseman, is in the next women’s squad.

Meanwhile, captain Shania Robba is a close relative of GFA General Secretary Ivan Robba, Operations Officer Gary Robba, and former Finance Director Charles Robba.

Former Gibraltar women’s goalkeeper Kyrelle Revagliatte is another player who pulled out of the squad previously.

Others have suggested that the 31 players who did put their name to the letter posted to Shania Robba’s Facebook page were ‘coerced’ and they did it because they ‘all fear reprisals.’

The GFA has strongly encouraged ‘any footballer experiencing mental health challenges or personal struggles to make use of its confidential, anonymous, and free Club Assistance Programme.’

The Olivero family declined to comment for this article.

The GFA did not respond when contacted by the Olive Press.