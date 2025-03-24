Mobile health clinic is coming to Gibraltar: Walk-in visitors can get on-the-spot full medical check ups 

A NEW walk-in mobile health clinic is set to do a tour of Gibraltar where residents can get an immediate medical check-up

The Gibraltar Health Authority is launching the Mobile Health Unit beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, March 25, with the first clinic taking place at Casemates Square.

The initiative will offer on-site Well-Person Clinics to residents aged 16 and over, providing immediate health assessments and professional advice within their local communities.

The first Mobile Health Unit will be set up in Casemates in Tuesday, March 25

Healthcare professionals will review individual and family medical histories, as well as assess smoking and alcohol consumption to determine if GP referrals are needed.

Visitors to the mobile unit will receive tests for cholesterol, triglyceride levels and diabetes.

The clinics will also provide targeted screening advice for specific age groups, including bowel screening information for those over 60, breast screening guidance for women over 40, and cervical screening recommendations for women over 25.

When patients receive their clinical assessment results, dietary recommendations may be provided when appropriate.

Programme Coordinator Charge Nurse Suzanne Romero said the service aims to deliver comprehensive health checks alongside nutritional guidance.

The unit will be staffed by a team of experienced registered nurses and nursing assistants.

“Our excellent team of registered nurses and nursing assistants provide the first line of clinical defence for patients in the GHA,” said Director of Nursing Sandie Gracia.

“This innovative project will take them to the heart of the community to carry out key tests to members of the public in our endeavour to promote greater awareness about the importance of regular health checks.”

GHA Director General Kevin McGee described the programme as ‘a magnificent initiative’ that brings high-quality medical services directly to residents.

“We’re taking our services out of the hospital and into the community, giving people immediate access to healthcare at their doorstep, and thus greater personal control and independence in the management of their own well-being and health.”

Minister for Health and Care Gemma Arias-Vasquez encouraged residents to take advantage of this new service, noting that early detection of health concerns helps reduce pressure on hospital services in the long term.

“The government is committed to expanding accessibility to our health service, and we look forward to seeing this initiative grow and evolve to meet the needs of the community in the coming weeks and months.”