Zero weather alerts in Spain tomorrow for the first time in WEEKS after onslaught of rain and storms

THERE are zero weather alerts in place for Spain tomorrow.

For the first time in weeks, no province, city or town is being warned of adverse conditions on Tuesday or Wednesday.

It follows weeks of nationwide misery that saw four named storms in the space of 12 days; Jana, Konrad, Laurence and Martinho.

The latter of these is still being felt today, with much of Mallorca on a yellow warning for rainfall until 6pm.

According to state weather agency Aemet, up to 20mm of rain could fall in the space of an hour.

Also on alert for rain on Monday are several municipalities along the northernmost coast of the mainland.

However the forecast is all clear on Tuesday and Wednesday, with no official warning in place in any part of the country.

It comes as experts predict this March to be one of the wettest in recent history.

The weeks of rainfall caused repeated flooding across the country, killing at least three people in Andalucia after they were dragged away by rapids.

Bridges were destroyed by rising rivers in Toledo and cars were dragged out to sea on the Canary Islands.

In Jerez, Cadiz, the famous racing track was practically submerged following a series of freak hail storms.