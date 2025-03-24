24 Mar, 2025
24 Mar, 2025 @ 11:29
Watch: Moment fire engulfed Miramar shopping centre on Spain’s Costa del Sol

by
The fire was visible from afar as smoke rose into the air. (credit: @fuengirolasequeja)

THIS is the moment a fire caused chaos at a popular shopping centre in Fuengirola at the weekend.

Footage shared online captures flames breaking out on the roof of Miramar Shopping Centre, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

The fire, which started in the solar panels on the top floor, led to the evacuation of all customers and staff yesterday afternoon.

Black smoke accompanied the fire as the shopping centre was set alight. (credit: @fuengirolasequeja)

Videos show an intense orange blaze spreading across the roof as emergency services rushed to the scene. 

Firefighters quickly brought the situation under control, and no injuries were reported.

Children and adults hurried out of the complex onto the street. (credit: @fuengirolasequeja)

Despite the dramatic scenes, Miramar – home to more than 140 shops and restaurants – was able to reopen later the same day.

Tom Ewart Smith

