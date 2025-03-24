British YouTube star Yung Filly is accused of raping a tourist at Spanish holiday resort

BRITISH rapper Yung Filly is being investigated over the alleged rape of a woman in Magaluf last summer.

Filly, 29, had travelled to the Mallorcan party resort to perform at a beach concert.

He met the British woman at the gig and then hooked up with her later at a nightclub.

YUNG FILLY(Cordon Press image)

Weeks later the victim reported him to the police back in the UK, who notified the Guardia Civil.

She accused him of touching her bottom at the club and she later left with a friend of his to a hotel where they had consensual sex.

The woman said that Yung Filly went into the room when his friend left and raped her.

Investigations have been carried out by the Guardia and a file sent to a Palma court.

Yung Filly- real name, Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos- has been in Australia since the autumn.

He faces multiple sexual assault charges following an alleged assault on a woman at a Perth hotel on September 28.

The rapper had been performing at a coastal suburb of the Western Australian capital city.

He was arrested in Brisbane and taken back to Perth.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges at a preliminary court hearing a few days ago and is free on bail ahead of a trial scheduled for June.

A Palma judge has contacted Australian authorities to get permission to question Yung Filly under oath.

The artist has over three million followers on the YouTube, TikTok and Instagram social media platforms.