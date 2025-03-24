TWO earthquakes in the Gulf of Cadiz rattle southern Spain

AN earthquake has been detected off the coast of southern Spain this morning.

According to Spain’s National Geographic Institute (ING), the tremor measured 4.3 on the Richter scale.

The epicentre of the 6.18am quake was traced to the Gulf of Cadiz.

The ING said the event caused noticeable shaking in homes in Andalucia, Spain’s southernmost region.

The earthquake struck at a latitude of 36.43 degrees north and a longitude of 7.87 degrees west.

The initial tremor was followed by a second quake at 7.05am, measuring 1.9 on the Richter scale.

The ING said the earthquakes were eight kilometres deep.

There are have been no tsunami warnings issued by authorities.