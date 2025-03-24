24 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
24 Mar, 2025 @ 10:36
···
1 min read

TWO earthquakes in the Gulf of Cadiz rattle southern Spain

by

AN earthquake has been detected off the coast of southern Spain this morning.

According to Spain’s National Geographic Institute (ING), the tremor measured 4.3 on the Richter scale.

The epicentre of the 6.18am quake was traced to the Gulf of Cadiz.

The ING said the event caused noticeable shaking in homes in Andalucia, Spain’s southernmost region.

The earthquake struck at a latitude of 36.43 degrees north and a longitude of 7.87 degrees west.

The initial tremor was followed by a second quake at 7.05am, measuring 1.9 on the Richter scale.

The ING said the earthquakes were eight kilometres deep.

There are have been no tsunami warnings issued by authorities.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Brit, 36, arrested on arrival in Spain’s Tenerife over 2019 cocaine deal outside a hotel in Portugal 

British YouTube star Yung Filly is accused of raping a tourist at Spanish holiday resort
Next Story

British YouTube star Yung Filly is accused of raping a tourist at Spanish holiday resort

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop