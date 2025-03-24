24 Mar, 2025
24 Mar, 2025 @ 09:32
··
Brit, 36, arrested on arrival in Spain’s Tenerife over 2019 cocaine deal outside a hotel in Portugal 

by

A BRITISH national has been arrested on arrival in Tenerife in connection with a 2019 drug trafficking charge.

Policia Nacional officers were waiting for the 36-year-old at Tenerife South Airport thanks to a European Arrest Warrant issued by Portuguese authorities.

The arrest took place in early March when border agents detected the possible arrival of the fugitive on a flight from East Midlands Airport. 

Officials immediately raced to verify his identity. Following a passport check, officers confirmed he was the wanted individual and proceeded with the arrest.

According to the indictment, the man was being investigated for his involvement in a major drug trafficking case that occurred in 2019 in Madeira, Portugal. 

He and six others were intercepted by the Portuguese Criminal Police outside a hotel on the island while transporting 11 kilograms of cocaine in backpacks and hand luggage. 

The suspect has been placed in jail while extradition proceedings to Portugal are processed.

