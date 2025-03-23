23 Mar, 2025
23 Mar, 2025 @ 14:55
‘It’s gut wrenching’: British pub owner in Spain fumes after thugs break in and steal charity tins – and ‘police say there’s nothing they can do’

A BRITISH pub owner on the Costa del Sol is demanding better police presence after suffering three break-ins in the past six months.

The Rose and Thistle in La Duquesa, Manilva, was robbed once again this week after thugs smashed a window and snatched various charity tins.

Owner Simon Dearing said it is part of a recent spike in thefts in the area, which has led local business owners to demand a greater police presence.

It comes after three people who were arrested on suspicion of being part of a robbery gang earlier this week were released on bail as the investigation continues.

Simon told the Olive Press today: “We had the Guardia Civil here yesterday, basically nothing they can do. They didn’t take finger prints as apparently it’s pointless due to it being a public area so they would be smudged.

“They didn’t even want to test the large kitchen knife they tried to pry open the fruit machine with. They entered by smashing through the main folding windows, took all the charity tins that we collect, and a pot of notes we collect from what we call our children’s charity where, we are collecting for a group of local disabled children in the area.”

He added: “This is gut wrenching as our weekly quizzes raise money for this. They also took a few beers and confectionary, smashed numerous beer bottles. Small change from the till 10, 20 and 50c coins.

Damaged window where robbers broke into the Rose and Thistle pub this week

“They attempted to break into the fruit machine unsuccessfully using one of our kitchen knives and even a cork screw which to me means they are pretty amateurish. Basically a lot of damage and cost to fix the window and somehow try and raise the charity money again that was taken.”

Simon said there have been ‘numerous’ robberies in the area lately.

He explained: “I believe at least two in the port this week and others in Sabinillas. I’ve had three break ins in the last six months. There is a petition going around from a beer supplier to try and get better policing. Maybe too little too late.”

