A BRITISH teenager has been gang raped by a group of French tourists at hotel in Magaluf, it is claimed.

The 18-year-old told Guardia Civil that six men attacked her at around 5am on Monday morning, while recording the assault on their mobile phones.

The alleged victim met the Frenchmen at a party before leaving with them to go to their hotel, reports Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora.

Once they arrived at the hotel, they went to one of the men’s rooms, where the teen is alleged to have been raped.

The woman managed to flee the group before exiting the hotel and screaming for help in the street.

Security guards working are said to have seen the woman crying hysterically.

They immediately called the Civil Guard who rushed to the scene to interview the Brit, who gave the officers descriptions of her alleged attackers.

The force arrested six French tourists after analysing CCTV footage from inside the hotel.

Agents from the Reserve and Security Group (GRS) together with the Civil Guard Judicial Police unit then searched the men’s room.

The group were dragged in front of a judge at around 11am in Palma on Tuesday, ahead of a later court date.

The alleged victim appeared later at around 1pm to report her claims.

A medical examiner who evaluated her had found grip marks on her arms, it was reported.