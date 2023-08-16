TORREVIEJA HOSPITAL and its associated health department will not return to private management according to the new Valencian Health Minister, Marciano Gomez.

The hospital was run by contractor Ribera Salud for 16 years until October 2021 when it came under Valencian Health Ministry managerial control.

It won a stream of awards for being one of the best hospitals in Spain and in the world, but over the last two years there has been a stream of complaints from patients over delays for appointments and operations, coupled with protests and resignations from unhappy health staff.

Marciano Gomez, who assumed his ministerial position in July after the new Partido Popular-Vox regional government was formed, said: “We are not considering reversing health department management but we have to make effective and efficient improvements.”

“Reversal would not be a good strategy in matters like personnel and working conditions- it would be difficult,” he added.

MINISTER GOMEZ

Despite Gomez’s comments, the matter does not seem to have been closed.

The Vox spokesman on Torrevieja council, Salvador Ruso, has asked the PP mayor, Eduardo Dolon, to demand the new Valencian government tender a management contract for the hospital.

“We need to recover the excellent health care that we enjoyed for years when the hospital was privately managed,” said Ruso.

VOX’S ROS

Other Vox representatives from municipalities that are also part of the Torrevieja health department including Guardamar, Orihuela, San Miguel de Salinas, and Pilar de la Horadada have also called on the new regional administration to make changes.

Despite strongly protesting about decisions made by the former socialist-led Valencian government over Torrevieja Hospital, Eduardo Dolon has made no public comment about Ruso’s request regarding a management tender.

The mayor has instead laid a greater focus on improving the quality of care.

