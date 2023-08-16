PASSION for their craft has always been the hallmark of Laurence and Adina Forcione at Sotogrande’s stylish eatery, Foodisiac.

This has shone through in the quality of the gourmet dishes on offer as well as the comfortable and stylish interior of the restaurant.

But the duo are never satisfied to rest on their laurels, whether in the food they offer or in ensuring customers have an excellent all-round dining experience.

So when neighbouring premises became available, they saw a wonderful opportunity to expand their restaurant – keeping the customer uppermost in their thoughts all the time.

Fabulous use of Spain

Laurence explained: “It has meant significant change. What was originally intended to be an expansion has turned into a total renovation.

“We haven’t added any tables, but instead have used the space to create a hip-chic dining area.”

Laurence used the experience he gained in a previous life running a business specialising in antique and vintage furniture to fashion stylish-but-not stuffy surroundings, which are the perfect place to relax.

Laurence added: “We focussed on trying to up our game in terms of customer experience.”

This holds just as true when it comes to the dishes on offer. Adina, who learned her craft at the hands of some of France’s most renowned pastry chefs, has always created delicious pastries and breads in their own bakery – even holding her own baking workshops.

And Laurence has always sought out the best available ingredients for the rest of the menu.

Bu, he says, “We have gone up another level this year. Don’t get me wrong, the steaks, for example, we served last year were very good indeed. But now I have sourced grass fed Ayrshire beef, which we import from Finland. It is extraordinary – the taste and tenderness are incomparable.”

Foodisiac also has contracted with a Tarifa fishing company that specialises in sustainable fishing to be supplied the freshest seafood. Even their free-range chicken is artisanal. The local farm only supplies eight other restaurants.

“The meats are very healthy and tasty – and all part, along with the new decor – of our improvements.

