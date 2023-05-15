A BRITISH man in his mid-forties has been jailed after being accused of raping a friend of his son’s at a Magaluf hotel.

The offender was arrested at Palma airport having brought forward his return to the UK.

The British victim went to the Guardia Civil last Tuesday to report her attack which had happened in the early hours of that morning.

The woman- in her early twenties- had asked the man’s son if she he could sleep in his room as she had had already checked out of the hotel where she had been staying ahead of flying back home.

Her friend said he had no issues with that and went out partying as she slept.

The room had an interconnecting door to a room where the boy’s father was staying during their holiday in Magaluf.

The woman’s slumber was disturbed by the father who sneaked in and forced her to have sex.

She managed to escape and file a complaint with the Guardia Civil who discovered the assailant had taken his belongings and left the hotel in a hurry.

Officers checked all the UK-bound services out of Palma airport and found his name on one of the flight manifests.

They spotted him at a boarding gate after he made a booking to return home earlier than planned.

He was brought before a judge, who ordered him to be jailed as inquiries continued.

The man has not yet been formally charged with a crime.

