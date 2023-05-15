A GANG that transported marihuana and hash from the Costa del Sol to Germany has been dismantled in Mijas (Malaga).

The group was formed by two Germans and one Moroccan who hid the drugs in bedding.

“They transported the substances inside a large vehicle on pallets they covered with bedding such as bed sheets, bedspreads etc.,” a Policia Nacional spokeswoman has told the Olive Press.

Police located the house where the drug was being produced in Mijas and searched it.

Agents seized 60 packages containing 26 kg of hash and 21 parcels with 22 kg of marihuana.