26 Apr, 2024 @ 17:20
26 Apr, 2024 @ 14:32
1 min read

British DJ reveals she was robbed in Spain: Thieves in Ibiza snatched her bag containing grandmother’s ring, passport and more

A BRITISH DJ has revealed she was robbed in Ibiza as thieves snatched her bag containing her grandmother’s ring, passport and other valuable items. 

When Snoochie Shy flew to Ibiza, she thought she’d catch some sun, enjoy the island’s famous nightlife and return home well rested. 

Unfortunately, just a few days into her holiday, she was robbed. 

The Radio1X presenter shared her ordeal on Instagram where she explained through tears that she had lost a bag with her most important possessions. 

READ MORE: BBC to release a documentary on Ibiza: ‘Secrets of the Party Island’ will focus on the resort’s luxury offerings, crime and drug trafficking

Photo: Snoochie Shy/Instagram

She said: “When I saw that they had taken my bag I broke out in tears, inside was my passport, a hard disc with all my music and my grandmother’s ring.” 

Despite this, Snoochie, real name Cheyenne Davide, revealed a local woman ‘restored her faith in humanity’ after returning her passport. 

READ MORE: Colombian, 36, is arrested for ‘trying to smuggle a kilo of cocaine in his car boot’ on a ferry from Denia to Ibiza

The TV presenter and I’m a Celebrity contestant said: “A woman sent me a text saying she had found my passport and wanted to give it back. I’m very grateful to her.

“At least now I can go home.” 

However, Snoochie assured her followers the incident hadn’t stopped her from enjoying her holidays. 

“I trust my brother Zach can take some sexy bikini pics for me.” 

READ MORE: Crackdown on illegal Airbnbs in Ibiza: Owners are fined up to €120,000 each

