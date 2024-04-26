26 Apr, 2024 @ 17:18
Subscribe
Login
My Account
26 Apr, 2024 @ 14:52
·
1 min read

WARNING: Sausages containing NEEDLES are found on dog walking route on Spain’s Costa del Sol – with several pets sent to vets after eating them

by
SICK: Sausages containing needles found in Rincon de la Victoria (SOURCE: Facebook)

RESIDENTS on the Costa del Sol have taken to social media to warn of sausages containing needles being left on a dog-walking route.

The sabotaged treats are intended to injure or fatally wound the dogs who eat them.

They have been spotted on the beach front walkway in Rincon de la Victoria and have already caused pets to be rushed to vets, according to sources quoted by the EFE news agency.

They added that there have been multiple cases and that in some of them it was possible to extract the needle.

READ MORE: There are more registered dogs than CHILDREN in Spain’s Andalucia

SICK: Sausages containing needles found in Rincon de la Victoria (SOURCE: Facebook)

The sausages were swallowed by the dogs on the La Cala del Moral promenade after being left there a few days ago.

Police have been informed and are said to be investigating.

Locals on social media claimed they had also removed sausages containing needles from the ground.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact [email protected] or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

British DJ reveals she was robbed in Spain: Thieves in Ibiza snatched her bag containing grandmother’s ring, passport and more

British gang charged over mass food poisoning scam involving hotels on Spain's Mallorca
Next Story

‘Food poisoning’ outbreak at school on Spain’s Costa del Sol: Dozens of teachers and students are struck down with diarrhoea and fever symptoms

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

A Place In The Sun visits Almeria: Jasmine Harman, 48, celebrates after closing deal in an idyllic expat hotspot that’s MUCH cheaper than the Costa del Sol

CELEBRITY estate agent Jasmine Harman was all smiles today after
Pedro Sanchez and Alberto Nuñez Feijoo

Could Spain’s opposition leader Alberto Nuñez Feijoo become prime minister if Pedro Sanchez quits on Monday?

TRUE to form, Spain’s Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez caused