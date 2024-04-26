WARNING: Sausages containing NEEDLES are found on dog walking route on Spain’s Costa del Sol – with several pets sent to vets after eating them

RESIDENTS on the Costa del Sol have taken to social media to warn of sausages containing needles being left on a dog-walking route.

The sabotaged treats are intended to injure or fatally wound the dogs who eat them.

They have been spotted on the beach front walkway in Rincon de la Victoria and have already caused pets to be rushed to vets, according to sources quoted by the EFE news agency.

They added that there have been multiple cases and that in some of them it was possible to extract the needle.

SICK: Sausages containing needles found in Rincon de la Victoria (SOURCE: Facebook)

The sausages were swallowed by the dogs on the La Cala del Moral promenade after being left there a few days ago.

Police have been informed and are said to be investigating.

Locals on social media claimed they had also removed sausages containing needles from the ground.