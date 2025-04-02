2 Apr, 2025
2 Apr, 2025 @ 09:00
1 min read

THINGS TO DO ON THE COSTA DEL SOL: Climbers head to Estepona’s Rocodromo climbing wall

by
The Rocodromo. Photo: Turismo Estepona

THRILL seekers and climbing enthusiasts flock to Estepona to tackle what is Spain’s largest outdoor climbing wall, the Rocodromo

Located within the Parque Ferial, Deportivo y de Ocio Permanente, this state-of-the-art facility caters to every type of climber, from complete beginners to seasoned pros.

Whether you are looking to test your speed, tackle a challenging climb, or try your hand at bouldering, this place has it all!

Spanning an enormous 662 square metres, the Rocodromo is divided into specialised zones: 115 m² for speed climbing, 363 m² for more challenging ascents, and 184 m² dedicated to bouldering.

Its impressive design makes it the perfect venue for both casual climbers and elite athletes, even hosting national and international competitions.

The structure is a 3D-modelled, high-pressure wall, supported by a massive 130-ton steel framework, which provides an authentic rock-climbing experience in a safe and controlled environment.

Climbing sessions at the Rocodromo are run by the Grupo de Montana de Estepona (GRUME), which offers courses and workshops for all levels. Whether you are a total beginner or looking to refine your skills, there is a class for you!

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

