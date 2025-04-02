THINGS TO DO ON THE COSTA DEL SOL: Climbers head to Estepona’s Rocodromo climbing wall

THRILL seekers and climbing enthusiasts flock to Estepona to tackle what is Spain’s largest outdoor climbing wall, the Rocodromo

Located within the Parque Ferial, Deportivo y de Ocio Permanente, this state-of-the-art facility caters to every type of climber, from complete beginners to seasoned pros.

Whether you are looking to test your speed, tackle a challenging climb, or try your hand at bouldering, this place has it all!

READ MORE:

Spanning an enormous 662 square metres, the Rocodromo is divided into specialised zones: 115 m² for speed climbing, 363 m² for more challenging ascents, and 184 m² dedicated to bouldering.

Its impressive design makes it the perfect venue for both casual climbers and elite athletes, even hosting national and international competitions.

The structure is a 3D-modelled, high-pressure wall, supported by a massive 130-ton steel framework, which provides an authentic rock-climbing experience in a safe and controlled environment.

Climbing sessions at the Rocodromo are run by the Grupo de Montana de Estepona (GRUME), which offers courses and workshops for all levels. Whether you are a total beginner or looking to refine your skills, there is a class for you!