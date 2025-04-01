‘Thank you for caring’: Relief as missing Brit father who vanished from a Spanish airport is found after three day search

A BRITISH man who vanished mysteriously from Alicante airport following a stag weekend in Benidorm has been found safe, authorities confirmed yesterday.

Welshman Jason Taylor, 36, was reunited with his family according to a statement from Dyfed-Powys Police on Tuesday afternoon, ending a tense search that began when he disappeared on Saturday morning.

“Thank you all for sharing and caring,” a family member posted on social media shortly after the announcement, confirming Taylor had returned home.

The disappearance sparked concern when Taylor was last seen walking out of Alicante airport just before his scheduled flight back to the UK.

Friends reported that he had sought assistance with his boarding pass before leaving the terminal on foot.

His wife Maria, 34, had flown to Spain to join the search efforts as concern mounted over the weekend.

Authorities have not released details about where Taylor was found or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

CCTV footage from the airport had shown Jason heading towards the nearby town of Torrellano on the morning of his flight.

Complicating the search, Jason had lost his mobile phone during the weekend and had no means of communication when he left the terminal building.

A police notice has been put out by Jason’s local force, Dyfed-Powys: “Jason was due to fly home from a holiday in Spain on Saturday morning, 29th March 2025.

“Following an issue with his boarding pass, Jason began to queue for assistance, however he left the airport at Alicante on foot at about 9am without speaking to anyone.

His close friend Gaz Edmunds, who was part of the stag group, explained how Jason became separated from his travelling companions.

“Jason had lost his phone so had to access his boarding pass from someone else in the group who was already past the gate,” Edmunds said.

“We tried several times to scan his boarding pass but it was not accepted and the gate wouldn’t open. An error message came up saying to contact the airline.”

While one friend waited by the gate, Jason went to seek assistance but never returned – behaviour Edmunds described as ‘very unlike Jason.’

“He wasn’t ill or drunk or incapable,” Edmunds insisted. “The family is worried sick.”