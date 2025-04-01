‘The family is worried sick’: Mystery as Brit father vanishes from Spanish airport after stag weekend in Benidorm

A SEARCH is underway after a British father mysteriously disappeared from Alicante airport after celebrating a friend’s stag weekend in Benidorm.

Jason Taylor, 36, an engineer from Wales, was last spotted on CCTV leaving the airport on Saturday morning, March 29, after experiencing problems with his boarding pass.

He has not been seen or heard from since, prompting his desperate family to fly out to Spain and launch a search operation.

His wife Maria, 34, who is in Spain to join the search, told the Spanish Eye that Jason was due to board a 10.30am flight to Birmingham but never made it onto the plane.

Jason Taylor, 36, went missing after leaving Alicante airport on the weekend. Facebook

“He waited in the queue for the desk for about three to four minutes and then walked out the airport,” Maria said.

Spanish police have obtained CCTV footage showing him heading towards the nearby town of Torrellano.

Complicating the search, Jason had lost his mobile phone during the weekend and had no means of communication when he left the terminal building.

A police notice has been put out by Jason’s local force, Dyfed-Powys: “Jason was due to fly home from a holiday in Spain on Saturday morning, 29th March 2025.

“Following an issue with his boarding pass, Jason began to queue for assistance, however he left the airport at Alicante on foot at about 9am without speaking to anyone.

“Jason is described as a white male, about five foot 10 inches tall, brown hair on the sides of his head and bald on top.”

His close friend Gaz Edmunds, who was part of the stag group, explained how Jason became separated from his travelling companions.

“Jason had lost his phone so had to access his boarding pass from someone else in the group who was already past the gate,” Edmunds said.

“We tried several times to scan his boarding pass but it was not accepted and the gate wouldn’t open. An error message came up saying to contact the airline.”

While one friend waited by the gate, Jason went to seek assistance but never returned – behaviour Edmunds described as ‘very unlike Jason.’

“He wasn’t ill or drunk or incapable,” Edmunds insisted. “The family is worried sick.”

Dyfed-Powys Police have confirmed they’re working with Spanish authorities and Interpol, who have placed an international alert on Taylor’s passport.

The Olive Press urges anyone who may have seen Jason Taylor or who has information about his whereabouts to contact the Guardia Civil immediately on 062 or the Policía Nacional on 091.

Concerned expats and locals can also join the search effort by contacting the family through the Facebook which has been set up to coordinate volunteer search teams.

If you’re a British national in need of emergency assistance in the Costa Blanca, contact the British Consulate in Alicante on +34 965 216 022.