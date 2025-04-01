1 Apr, 2025
1 Apr, 2025 @ 14:15
Skydiver falls to his death after parachute fails to open during jump from hot air balloon in Spain

Skydiver killed after parachute fails to open during jump from hot air balloon in Spain
A MAN died on Tuesday after his parachute failed to open during a group dive from a hot air balloon in central Spain.

The victim, 52, was taking part in a shoot being carried out by an audio-visual company at the La Mancha aerodrome near La Villa de Don Fadrique in Toledo province- south of Madrid.

Five people made the jump from the balloon at around 9.15am according to the 112 Castilla-La Mancha emergency service.

LA MANCHA AERODROME(La Mancha Fly- Facebook image)

La Villa de Don Fadrique mayor, Jaime Santos Simon, described the five parachutists as ‘experienced professionals’.

Upon landing, aerodrome services picked them up and realised one of them had gone missing.

His body was later discovered, having crashed to the ground without the parachute opening.

The Guardia Civil, firefighters from the Villacañas station and a mobile ICU ambulance went to the scene with paramedics unable to do anything to help the man.

