British tourist vanishes from Tenerife after missing flight home: Family fear he is injured and ‘in a really bad state’

A BRITISH tourist has vanished from Tenerife after missing his flight home.

An online appeal has been launched to track down Taylor (pictured above), who loved ones say is ‘in a really bad state’.

The appeal says the Brit has ‘cuts to his feet and legs’ and that his panicked family have ‘no idea’ where he is.

The appeal reads: “Taylor has been in Tenerife since Wednesday… he never made his flight yesterday… his phone has been off since yesterday morning, he is by himself and we have no idea where he is!

“We know that he is in a really bad state with cuts to his feet and legs and we just need help!”

The appeal said Taylor’s last known whereabouts were at the Alexandre Hotel La Siesta.

It added: “The hotel has been in contact to say he missed his check out and they had to get him up and out of the room and he was not in good shape when he left their hotel.”

If you have seen Taylor, contact tips@theolivepress.es.