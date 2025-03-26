Jellyfish warning in Spain as multiple Portuguese Men o’ War wash up on Estepona beach

AN expat has issued a jellyfish warning in Estepona after multiple Portuguese Men o’War washed up on a beach in Estepona.

In the past few weeks, expats along the Costa del Sol have been issuing stark warnings after they spotted Portuguese Men o’War jellyfish along the coastline.

Now, a FOUR of the deadly jellyfish have been snapped in Estepona, prompting concern from locals.

The specimens were spotted in front of the town’s Grand Elba Hotel on March 18.

An image uploaded to local Facebook group Estepona Info and Chat shows the sea creatures in comparison to a size 12 shoe.

Others shared where they had also seen the jellyfish, including Aldea beach and the area between Alcaidesa and Santa Margarita.