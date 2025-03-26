26 Mar, 2025
26 Mar, 2025 @ 13:47
1 min read

Jellyfish warning in Spain as multiple Portuguese Men o’ War wash up on Estepona beach

by

AN expat has issued a jellyfish warning in Estepona after multiple Portuguese Men o’War washed up on a beach in Estepona.

In the past few weeks, expats along the Costa del Sol have been issuing stark warnings after they spotted Portuguese Men o’War jellyfish along the coastline. 

Now, a FOUR of the deadly jellyfish have been snapped in Estepona, prompting concern from locals. 

The specimens were spotted in front of the town’s Grand Elba Hotel on March 18. 

An image uploaded to local Facebook group Estepona Info and Chat shows the sea creatures in comparison to a size 12 shoe. 

Others shared where they had also seen the jellyfish, including Aldea beach and the area between Alcaidesa and Santa Margarita.

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

