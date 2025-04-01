Benidorm thief’s robbery spree brought to a halt: Relieved bar and restaurant owners call it ‘great concern’

A MAN who robbed bars and restaurants in Benidorm’s Playa de Levante area has been arrested by the Policia Nacional.

His wave of thefts caused great concern among the hospitality sector as he struck six times within a month.

He was jailed by a Benidorm court who heard he had an extensive record of committing similar crimes.

MORE BENIDORM NEWS:

POLICIA NACIONAL, BENIDORM

Investigations started in mid-February after he forced the front door of a business and stole a cash register, two mobile phones and even a CCTV camera.

The 45-year-old thief then carried out a further five robberies over the next three weeks, all breaking in via the front entrance.

In some robberies, he even stole alcohol suggesting to police officers that he was acting alone and not as part of an organised gang.

Police managed to identify the perpetrator which led to his arrest.

Stolen items totalled a value of over €2,000 in addition to significant damage done to windows, doors and furniture.