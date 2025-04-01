1 Apr, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
1 Apr, 2025 @ 13:30
··
1 min read

Benidorm thief’s robbery spree brought to a halt: Relieved bar and restaurant owners call it ‘great concern’

by
Benidorm thief's robbery spree caused 'great concern' among bar and restaurant owners
BENIDORM'S PLAYA DE LEVANTE AREA

A MAN who robbed bars and restaurants in Benidorm’s Playa de Levante area has been arrested by the Policia Nacional.

His wave of thefts caused great concern among the hospitality sector as he struck six times within a month.

He was jailed by a Benidorm court who heard he had an extensive record of committing similar crimes.

MORE BENIDORM NEWS:

POLICIA NACIONAL, BENIDORM

Investigations started in mid-February after he forced the front door of a business and stole a cash register, two mobile phones and even a CCTV camera.

The 45-year-old thief then carried out a further five robberies over the next three weeks, all breaking in via the front entrance.

In some robberies, he even stole alcohol suggesting to police officers that he was acting alone and not as part of an organised gang.

Police managed to identify the perpetrator which led to his arrest.

Stolen items totalled a value of over €2,000 in addition to significant damage done to windows, doors and furniture.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Getting close? The UK insists a deal with the Spain on Gibraltar must ‘respect the Rock’s sovereignty and the UK military base’

Next Story

Casinos Without Borders: How Online Gambling Connects Players From Around The World

Latest from Benidorm

Go toTop