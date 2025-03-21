21 Mar, 2025
21 Mar, 2025 @ 13:00
Vulnerable illegal migrants blackmailed into working for zero pay at unlicensed Benidorm building site

CONSTRUCTION SITE, STOCK IMAGE

A BENIDORM construction site manager allegedly exploited illegal immigrants by threatening to report them to the police if they complained about working for nothing.

The Policia Nacional have arrested the man for infringing workers’ rights.

The site itself had no building licence or any kind of authorisation for construction to be carried out.

A Benidorm investigating court is probing the matter further.

Authorities were tipped off that migrants- without work or residency permits- were involved in building several villas.

The police monitored the site and discovered that 10 of the 15 workers were being illegally employed.

If undocumented migrants were hired and asked for a wage, the boss said he report them to the police and they would be thrown out of Spain.

A site inspection also revealed a lack of health and safety measures.

Seven people working there at the time of the police visit wore no protective equipment.

Alex Trelinski

