Quirónsalud Marbella Introduces Advanced Corneal Transplant Technique

Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital has become one of the few medical centres in Spain to perform Descemet Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty (DMEK), the most advanced form of corneal transplantation.

This cutting-edge procedure selectively replaces only the damaged endothelial layer of the cornea rather than the entire tissue, leading to a faster recovery and better visual outcomes. “The main challenge of DMEK is handling the delicate donor tissue, which requires extreme precision. However, the absence of sutures enhances patient recovery,” explained Dr Ramón Calvo Andrés, an ophthalmology specialist who collaborated on the hospital’s first successful procedure earlier this month.

DMEK is ideal for patients with endothelial diseases such as Fuchs’ dystrophy, as it restores corneal transparency without affecting healthy tissue. “This technique significantly reduces swelling and visual impairment caused by endothelial failure,” added Dr Nabil Ragaei, Head of Ophthalmology at Quirónsalud Marbella.

Key Benefits of DMEK:

Superior visual quality – A more natural recovery of sight.

– A more natural recovery of sight. Faster healing – Patients notice improvements within weeks, unlike traditional transplants that require months.

– Patients notice improvements within weeks, unlike traditional transplants that require months. Lower risk of rejection – Minimal tissue transplantation reduces immune response.

– Minimal tissue transplantation reduces immune response. Less discomfort – No need for stitches, improving corneal stability and comfort.

Excellence in Eye Care

Dr Ragaei also leads ophthalmology departments at Quirónsalud hospitals in Campo de Gibraltar, San José, and Toledo. His team combines cutting-edge technology with a research-driven approach to diagnosing and treating a wide range of eye conditions, from cataracts and retinal disorders to glaucoma and refractive surgery.

About Quirónsalud

Quirónsalud is Spain’s leading healthcare group and a key player in Europe, operating over 180 medical centres, including 59 hospitals. The group is renowned for its medical research and education, with pioneering advancements in oncology, cardiology, endocrinology, and neurology.

With eight hospitals and multiple specialist clinics across Andalusia, Quirónsalud remains at the forefront of private healthcare in the region.

For more information, please visit www.quironsalud.com/marbella or call

+34 952 774 200