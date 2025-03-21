Warning for allergy sufferers in Malaga after intense period of rain

EXPERTS have issued a warning for allergy sufferers this spring.

The University of Malaga’s Aerobiological Station expects concentrations of most pollen types to increase after the barrage of rain stops.

The heavy rains and warmer temperatures of the past months have caused a significant increase in pollen production, meaning this spring could be particularly harmful for those with allergies.

READ MORE: Mid-air emergency in Spain: Iberia pilot with a spider allergy is bitten by a tarantula

While the allergy season usually lasts from spring to early summer, this period could be prolonged due to the extreme weather.

The main allergens in the Malaga region at this time of year are grasses and olive trees, which typically begin releasing pollen in March.

Allergy sufferers in Malaga should brace themselves for a challenging season, as rising pollen levels are expected to trigger symptoms.

Among other recommendations, experts advise you to: limit outdoor activities, keep windows closed at night, wear sunglasses and face masks, consult a specialist, and stay informed about pollen levels through official sources.