21 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
21 Mar, 2025 @ 12:56
··
1 min read

Warning for allergy sufferers in Malaga after intense period of rain

by
Hazel and alder pollen cause problems for people who suffer from allergies, because they bloom early (credit: Arno Burgi).

EXPERTS have issued a warning for allergy sufferers this spring.

The University of Malaga’s Aerobiological Station expects concentrations of most pollen types to increase after the barrage of rain stops.

The heavy rains and warmer temperatures of the past months have caused a significant increase in pollen production, meaning this spring could be particularly harmful for those with allergies.

READ MORE: Mid-air emergency in Spain: Iberia pilot with a spider allergy is bitten by a tarantula

While the allergy season usually lasts from spring to early summer, this period could be prolonged due to the extreme weather.

The main allergens in the Malaga region at this time of year are grasses and olive trees, which typically begin releasing pollen in March. 

Allergy sufferers in Malaga should brace themselves for a challenging season, as rising pollen levels are expected to trigger symptoms.

Among other recommendations, experts advise you to: limit outdoor activities, keep windows closed at night, wear sunglasses and face masks, consult a specialist, and stay informed about pollen levels through official sources.

Tags:

Related Articles

Tom Ewart Smith

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

‘Woman in the shed’ finally identified in Spain- igniting fresh hope for cold case investigators

Vulnerable illegal migrants blackmailed into working for zero pay at unlicensed Benidorm building site
Next Story

Vulnerable illegal migrants blackmailed into working for zero pay at unlicensed Benidorm building site

Latest from Health

Go toTop