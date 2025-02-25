Estepona is now using DRONES to clean buildings: Robots ‘use 60% less water’

ESTEPONA has become one of the first public administrations in Andalucia to use drones to clean buildings.

The town hall says the ‘innovative’ technology offers numerous benefits, including a 60% reduction in water consumption compared to traditional cleaning methods.

In a statement, it announced that drones were deployed yesterday to clean the Mirador del Carmen, Estepona’s most iconic building.

READ MORE: Grant Barr: Passport of missing New York banker is found in Estepona after he vanished weeks ago

Rising eight floors, the structure features a viewing platform with panoramic views, a vertical library, an exhibition hall, a music conservatory and an auditorium.

Beyond saving water, the drones use a reverse osmosis system that eliminates impurities without the need for chemicals, preventing the use of polluting products.

El Ayuntamiento incorpora un sistema pionero de uso de drones para la limpieza de las fachadas del Mirador del Carmen. Es una de las primeras administraciones públicas en Andalucía en el empleo de esta tecnología, que permite un ahorro de agua del 60%.#Estepona #drones pic.twitter.com/Hxb5gF68mU — José M García Urbano (@JMGarciaUrbano) February 24, 2025

The town hall emphasised the drones’ environmental sustainability and operational efficiency.

By replacing risky manual cleaning tasks – traditionally requiring cranes and scaffolding – the drones improve worker safety.

They also boost productivity, covering up to 3,000 square metres in a single day and significantly reducing cleaning time.

Estepona’s drone cleaning system is jointly provided by the public building cleaning concessionaire and KTV Working Drone Spain, a specialised company in drone technology.