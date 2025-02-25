Spanish cops are hospitalised after ‘accidentally’ eating drug-laced sweets seized during raid of Costa del Sol cannabis club

THREE Policia Nacional officers ‘mistakenly’ ate jelly beans impregnated with a drug following a raid on a Fuengirola cannabis club.

They were treated for poisoning in a Malaga hospital.

Officers seized a variety of items being sold as sweets and jelly beans in a coffee shop after suspecting they contained narcotics.

The items were taken to the police station in Fuengirola where they were labelled and sealed in bags.

One of the bags was apparently left unprocessed by mistake in a room.

The police said that a group of officers returned to the station after dealing with a street incident and spotted the open and unlabelled bag of gummies.

Three of them helped themselves to the ‘free’ sweets but began to feel unwell and went to hospital.

They were confirmed as suffering from poisoning and discharged a few hours later.

It’s not known what substance was unknowingly consumed.

Cases of sweets being impregnated with drugs are on the rise in the area.

In 2022, the Policia Nacional seized 11 kilos of gummy bears in Benalmadena that contained La Bomba- a powerful hallucinogen which is an alternative to LSD or mescaline.