3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Marbella with garage – € 470,000

Charming Ground Floor Apartment in Dama de Noche, Marbella This delightful 3-bedroom apartment, set on the ground floor in the sought-after Dama de Noche complex in Marbella, is a perfect blend of modern style, comfort, and convenience. Originally a 4-bedroom unit, it has been expertly redesigned, providing more spacious living areas and a stylish atmosphere, ideal for families or as a vacation getaway. Bright and Airy Living Spaces: The property boasts a large, sun-filled living and dining area that flows effortlessly onto a generous 25m² east-facing terrace. It’s an ideal space for… See full property details

Apartment

Marbella, Málaga

3 beds 2 baths

€ 470,000